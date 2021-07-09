News Archives
Laparkan becomes latest MMG+ biller
General Manager of Mobile Money Guyana, Bobita Ram
CARIBBEAN transportation and logistics company, Laparkan Global Freight and Logistics Solutions is the latest company to register as a biller with Mobile Money Guyana (MMG+).
According to a statement released by MMG+, Laparkan, one of the oldest and largest shipping companies in Guyana, has delivered on their commitment to making it easier for their customers to connect with them.
Customers are now able to pay for Laparkan’s services from any location, without having to travel to any of the company’s physical offices. This is a big step for the shipping company, as it seeks to expand its reach nationwide.
“Our mission at MMG+ is to be the undisputed market leader for payments in Guyana. This is one of the ways in which we enable companies to enhance their operations, and changes the way we as Guyanese conduct payments with large organisations like Laparkan,” General Manager of MMG+, Bobita Ram said, adding:

“In keeping with our promise to innovate for all of our country and reliably connect our customers, we are pleased that our service is innovative at its core and helps other businesses to connect to their customers.”
Senior Vice-President of Laparkan Guyana, Chandradat Chintamani noted that as businesses continue to evolve to operate in the digital landscape, Laparkan recognises the need for engagement with such mechanisms to continue to deliver the highest level of service to their customers. “As businesses continue to evolve to operate in this digital landscape, we at Laparkan recognise that we needed to engage with such services so as to continue. Signing on with MMG+ made sense for us as a payment option since it makes it easier for our customers to connect and do business with Laparkan,” he said.
Mobile Money Guyana continues to enable businesses, small and large, to make payment transactions easier for their customers.

