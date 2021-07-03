News Archives
12,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine to arrive tomorrow
Sinopharm vaccines are much easier to handle, because, basically, you can store between two to eight degrees Celsius, Minister Anthony says
THE remaining 12, 000 doses of the purchased 100,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine are expected in the country tomorrow.
This is according to Health Minister, Dr. Frank Anthony, who was at the time speaking during his COVID-19 Update on Friday.
“These vaccines are much easier to handle, because, basically, you can store down between two to eight degrees Celsius, unlike the other vaccines that we’ve been working with, which require very cool temperature. So, in some of the more remote areas, our core chain already caters for vaccines, and therefore this will certainly help,” Minister Anthony said.
The 12,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine are the reminder from the 100,000 doses the Government of Guyana bought from the People’s Republic of China to ensure every adult gets vaccinated.

The entire batch will ensure 50,000 persons are fully vaccinated.
As the government’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign continues, more than 48 per cent of the adult population has taken the first dose of the vaccine.
“As of yesterday, we have 234,255 persons with first-dose vaccines, and again, that would represent 48.1 per cent of our adult population. We want to encourage more persons to come out and get their first-dose vaccines,” Dr. Anthony said, adding: “Right now, we’re at 112,371 persons who would have received their second-dose vaccines, which would put us to approximately 23.1 per cent of our adult population.”
Meanwhile, Minister Anthony said the vaccination campaign is resuming in remote hinterland villages which were inaccessible due to flooding. The minister is encouraging all adults to take the COVID-19 vaccine to push Guyana closer to achieving herd immunity. The aim is to have approximately 500,000 adults vaccinated. (DPI)

