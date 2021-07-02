Rice earnings top US$123M for first crop

–280,878 tonnes of paddy produced despite unfavourable weather conditions

GUYANA’S rice industry continues to be one of the leading income earners locally, raking in US$123,023,868 (G$25.7 billion) from the export of paddy, rice and rice by-products between January and June 2021. This is according to Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, who said that during the aforementioned period, some 280,878 tonnes of paddy were produced.

These figures represent an improvement when compared to the corresponding period last year, which saw the exportation of 242,000 tonnes of paddy, rice and rice by-products, and earnings of US$99 million.

According to General Manager of the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB), Kuldip Ragnauth, some 98 per cent of this year’s spring crop has already been harvested, while a small amount remained in the fields and suffered damage due to the ongoing floods.

He said that so far, in some regions, rice farmers have commenced cultivation for the second crop in a timely manner, with Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) completing some 90 per cent of their target; Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), 80 per cent, and Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), almost 70 per cent.

Unfortunately, known rice-producing communities in Regions Five (Mahaica-Berbice) and Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) remain inundated, forcing many farmers to delay, or in some cases, boycott the new autumn crop altogether. As it is, the recommended period of sowing for the second crop ended on June 30, and Ragnauth said that it is not recommended for farmers to start sowing beyond this period. “We know farmers have the propensity of going beyond that sowing period, and we know flooding would have delayed their sowing, but we believe that [with] the rains, [and] with water being in the fields for so long, it is not recommended; it will be going too late. GRDB advises farmers to stick to the sowing period, and we maintain that position,” Ragnauth reasoned.

He said that in communities where rice farmers began sowing early, most of those crops have been lost.

There are two rice crops annually, the first being spring, and the second autumn. The second (autumn) crop is planted around April-June, and is reaped in the September-October period, while the first (spring) crop is planted in November-December, and harvested in March-April.

Asked whether the ongoing floods will affect the September-October harvest, Ragnauth responded in the affirmative. He noted, however, that the country will not be severely impacted by the expected shortfall, since there will still be enough rice to satisfy the local demand, as well as the secured export markets.

Earlier in the month, Minister Mustapha had outlined his ministry’s efforts to minimise the effects of the floods on the autumn rice crop. He had confirmed then that in excess of 30,000 acres of rice had already been sown across the country, with the inclement weather threatening the outcome of the intended harvest.

As it is, a number of extension officers from the Ministry of Agriculture are working along with farmers to minimise damage and safeguard the rice being planted. He noted that various field officers, including those from the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA), are tasked with executing daily monitoring. Stemming from this, the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) is tasked with providing daily updates.

Minister Mustapha had acknowledged that once the May-June sowing season passes, rice farmers would not be able to participate in the autumn rice crop, thereby affecting the outcome of the second rice crop for 2021, and the country’s economy as a whole.

Guyana’s rice industry has always been a leading income earner for the country. In 2020, the industry raked in US$236.2 million (G$51 billion). This came from the exportation of 574,312 tonnes of paddy, rice, and its by-products for that year.

As far as this year goes, Guyana is expected to be able to export 649,480 tonnes of paddy, rice and its by-products, to the value of close to US$257.3 million.

Notwithstanding the challenges, Ragnauth believes that rice farmers are resilient and resourceful people who will be able to weather the ongoing storm, and get back up on their feet.

“With their hard work and commitment, and with the support from government,” the GRDB head posited that the impact of the floods on rice might not be as devastating as many are projecting it to be.