Guyana, Trinidad to enhance bilateral co-operation

MINISTER of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, Hugh Todd and his Trinidad and Tobago counterpart, Dr. Amery Browne, have undertaken to enhance co-operation between the two countries, especially in the area of trade, investment and energy. During a virtual meeting on Wednesday, both ministers reaffirmed the commitment of their respective governments to strengthening the bonds of friendship between Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago and deepening and expanding co-operation between their two countries. Enhanced co-operation, moving

forward, is expected through mechanisms such as the Framework Agreement on the Deepening of Bilateral Co-operation and the Memorandum of Understanding on Energy Sector Co-operation. The ministers also agreed to pursue the implementation of the mechanisms through meetings of the high-level bilateral commission, executing committee and joint working group within six months of their meeting.

Further, both ministers agreed to continue collaboration in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) on advancing the CARICOM Agri-Food Systems Agenda: Prioritising Regional Food and Nutrition Security, especially since Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago sit on the special Ministerial Task Force (MTF) on Food Production and Food Security and given mutual concerns about the regional food import bill. Minister Todd took the opportunity to convey Guyana’s gratitude for Trinidad and Tobago’s continued support for the preservation and maintenance of Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The ministers extended appreciation for the outstanding service of the Secretary-General of CARICOM, Ambassador Irwin LaRocque, who will soon conclude his term of office. They also look forward to working with the Secretary-General designate, Dr. Carla Barnett, once she assumes office. The Ministers agreed to meet again in the near future at a mutually convenient date and time.