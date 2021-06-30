Guyana, Trinidad Foreign Affairs Ministers to meet virtually

MINISTER of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd will today meet formally with his counterpart in Trinidad and Tobago, Dr. Amery Browne.

According to a statement from the local Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this meeting follows informal discussions between Minister Todd and the Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs of Trinidad and Tobago last week. Both ministers, during last week’s discussion, underscored the valuable bilateral relationship and strong longstanding ties between the two countries, and agreed to meet formally on matters of mutual interest today, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, via videoconference.