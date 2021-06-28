103 new COVID-19 cases

EVEN as the fight against the COVID-19 virus continues, the number of COVID-19 cases has increased after 103 more people tested positive for the virus, while the Ministry of Health indicated that no new COVID-19 related deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.

There are currently 1,739 active COVID-19 cases in Guyana, while 34 more persons were reported to have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 17,681. The 103 newly confirmed cases were recorded in Regions One, Three, Four, Five, Six, Nine and 10. Fifty-four of the newly confirmed cases were females with the remaining 49 being males.

Region Four accounted for 41 of the new cases; Regions One and 10 recorded six new cases; Region Three recorded 10 new cases; Regions Five recorded four new cases; and Region Six recorded 14 new cases, while Region Nine recorded 22 new cases.

It was reported that the 103 new cases were recorded from a total of 896 tests. The country has now recorded a total of 19,877 confirmed cases since the first COVID-19 case was reported in March 2020.

Fifteen persons are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the National Infectious Diseases Hospital at Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown. Currently, there are 89 persons in institutional isolation; 1,630 are in home isolation and five persons are in institutional quarantine. Many of the persons infected with the virus are said to be asymptomatic, that is, they are not exhibiting symptoms.

The updated COVID–19 Emergency Measures are in force from June 1, 2021, until June 30, 2021. They may be extended or amended by notice of the Minister of Health, after an assessment of the prevailing public health conditions of the pandemic.

As per the current measures, however, all persons are required to wear face masks when leaving their homes. Physical distancing and adequate sanitisation are also important. The current curfew time is from 22:30 hrs to 04:00 hrs.

Persons with symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to call the COVID-19 hotline numbers: 231-1166; 226-7480; or 180/181 for assistance.