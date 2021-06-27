$80M Chicken ‘n’ Burger outlet opens in Leonora

-investment shows confidence in economy, says Minister Indar

MINISTER within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, says the establishment and expansion of businesses are testament of the enabling environment the government has created for investors.

The minister made this statement at the opening of the second branch of Chicken ‘n’ Burger Delight at Leonora, West Coast Demerara. Some $80 million was invested in the venture, which has created 35 jobs.

“I want to finally thank the Puran family for having confidence in [the] economy, to invest…. I’ve seen that the wider private sector is also having that level of confidence to invest and to broaden their presence in Guyana, and to spread their wings.

“We as government, we stand with you. Once businesses invest, we work with businesses to make sure they are successful. That is government’s role: to create the environment so that businesses can be successful,” he said.

Minister Indar also lauded the company on the selection of its second location, which is in a densely populated area. Managing-Director Mr. Chetan Puran, said the company saw the need for a restaurant in the area and capitalised on the opportunity. He also said they sought to create a good, family-oriented environment in keeping with the needs of the community.

“We know that most of our customers are on the West Coast, so we did a market survey. So we brought our testing kit, which is our food outlet, to this location and it did very well. Their response was great to the point where we saw a good opportunity to expand here. So we pursued that venture, we pursued that route and here we are today.”

Chicken ‘n’ Burger Delight has created employment for 70 people, as 35 persons are also employed at its Vreed-en-Hoop branch.

Meanwhile, Minister Indar informed the gathering of the government’s plans for the massive development in Region Three.“So, in Region Three as you know, we will be having shore-based development. There is one in the design phase for Vreed-en-Hoop and one that is actually being constructed right now at Versailles.”

He noted that plans are being advanced for the establishment of the Wales Development Authority, which will be a boon to the economy. That mega project will see the upsurge of commercial industrial activities and will increase Guyana’s power generation, which will lead to more investment.

He also spoke of plans for the creation of a highway from Schoonord to Parika.

“That will open up lands, that will open up a lot of lands on the [West] Bank for housing, for farming, for all sorts of economic ventures. Region Three will see development in all forms, with respect to agriculture, fishing, and so on, call centres and so on. So there’s a whole set of initiatives on the cards for Region Three,” the minister said.

The development of Region Three is in keeping with the government’s overall plans to transform the economy and enhance the quality of life for all Guyanese. (DPI)