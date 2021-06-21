News Archives
French military vessel here for Tradewinds exercise
Vessel-3

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, was given a tour of French multipurpose military vessel, Dumont d’Urville, on Sunday. The vessel arrived in Guyana on Sunday as part of Exercise Tradewinds, a multinational ongoing military exercise in the country. While on board the vessel, which is docked at the GuySuCo Sugar Terminal Wharf, Ruimveldt, Georgetown, the senior government official was briefed on its features and mission by Commander of the Ship, Lieutenant Florent d’Autichamp. Additionally, several flood relief items that were sent by the French Red Cross with the ship were handed over to Director General of the Guyana Red Cross, Dorothy Fraser. Prime Minister Phillips said that the government welcomes the relief items and continued good relations with the French Government

Staff Reporter

emblem3
