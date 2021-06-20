Hicken continues donation drive

DEPUTY Commissioner of Operations (ag), Clifton Hicken, on Saturday donated food hampers to the residents of Albouystown and East Ruimveldt communities, compliments of the Guyana Police Force.

The food items were donated to the force by Food for The Poor Guyana Inc.; Murtland Smith, who is the Managing Director of Murals Logistics Agency, and Harold Hopkinson, the Chief Executive Officer of Secure Innovations and Concepts Inc.

During the donation, Hicken interacted with the residents and urged them to continue to observe all COVID-19 protocols, and further advised them to get vaccinated. Hicken, who is an ardent supporter of law enforcement initiatives, reminded the residents that he and the Guyana Police Force hold citizens in high regard and he will continue to have much more outreaches of this nature.

The residents thanked Hicken and his team for the timely and much-needed donation and pledged to support him in his effort to fight crime and foster better relationships between the Police and the public.