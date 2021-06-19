Woman who returned to Guyana to bury mother dies in crash

JUNE Forde, 56, who returned to Guyana from overseas to bury her mother on Thursday, lost her life on Friday when the car she was in, which was driven by her son, lost control and crashed into a truck on the Hararuni Public Road, Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

Her son Michael Forde, 37, of One Mile Wismar, Linden was injured in the accident. Forde was driving his motorcar bearing registration number PTT 7073 when he crashed into motor lorry GZZ 2701 which was driven by Cavel Carew, 25, of South Amelia’s Ward, Linden. The crash occurred at 19:30 hours.

Police said that the motor lorry was proceeding north along the western side of the said road while motorcar PTT 7073 was proceeding in the opposite direction.

While in the process of passing each other, the motorcar ended up in the western drive lane and collided with the front left side of the motor lorry.

As a result of the collision, both vehicles were damaged. June was taken out of the vehicle in an unconscious condition while her son, Michael, was taken out in a conscious condition.

Police said a vehicle that was passing at the time was stopped and both were taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where they were seen and examined by doctors on duty. June was pronounced dead on arrival. Michael was subsequently transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was seen and examined by doctors on duty and admitted a patient suffering from an injury to the right eye. The driver of the motor lorry was subjected to a breathalyzer test but no trace of alcohol was found in his system. He remains in custody as investigations continue