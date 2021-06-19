Floodwater receding in Middle Mazaruni

–farming, economic activities remain at a standstill

AFTER almost three weeks, the floodwater in several Middle Mazaruni communities in Region Seven has begun to recede.

However, residents are now concerned about their livelihoods, since farming and other economic activities are at a standstill.

Regional Chairman Kenneth Williams told the Guyana Chronicle on Friday evening that while the water has been receding, the question posed by residents now is how they will restart and return to their normal lives. Williams related that residents in the area are mostly involved in agriculture, specifically farming and fishing, and during the period when water levels were very high, persons’ livelihoods would have been severely affected. “Most communities and ‘landings’ have seen marked reduction in the high water levels; many are still desperately anxious to resume some sort of normality, but are hampered by ‘start-up cash’ or ‘supplies’ to restart operations. And a few are scared of the possible return of the floodwater,” Williams said.

He stated that with water levels dropping, many residents are now assessing their losses.

“Farming communities, though thankful for the relief, are now understanding the enormity of their losses, and many farms are still inaccessible,” he said.

Williams noted that residents are in need of stems and seeds to resume their cassava farming, and long-boots to allow them to access the farmlands and begin replanting. They also need fishing lines, hooks, nails, chain saws, cutlasses and files, and tarpaulins.

Williams reported that at Hyamerca Landing, the water level has dropped some 10-12 feet, while at Tamakay, it has dropped 6-8 feet.

The level of the floodwater has also dropped at Apaika, Kangaruma, Isseneru and Kurupung.

Meanwhile, Williams stated that HIAS Guyana has donated 300 food hampers and hygienic products to residents of the flood-affected Mazaruni communities.

He said the non-governmental organisation had reached out to the region’s Regional Democratic Council (RDC).

“HIAS engaged me, and I quite quickly realised the seriousness of their intent,” Williams said. “Two days later, HIAS had planned and purchased the entire list of items, and funded the entire exercise into the middle Mazaruni,” he added.