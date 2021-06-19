Washington finally appears to answer to fraud charges

AFTER being out of the jurisdiction on multiple occasions when she was charged with several fraud charges by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU), Police Finance Officer, Woman Senior Superintendent (ag) Marcelene Washington appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Friday to answer to the charges.

Washington appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, at Georgetown Magistrates’ Court One, where three charges of conspiracy to commit a felony contrary to Section 34 of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act were read to her, all of which were initially filed on April 21, 2021.

She was not required to enter a plea since the charges were indictable and bail was granted in the sum of $250,000 for the three charges. Washington was represented by attorney-at-law, Patrice Henry, and is expected to make her next court appearance on July 16.

On the first charge, it is alleged that Lorraine Saul, Marcelene Washington, and Roxanne Griffith-Adams, sometime in November 2020, with intent to defraud, conspired with each other and other persons while being officers, employed by the Guyana Police Force (GPF), to falsify a feeding account, in the sum of $1,152,000.

The first charge stems from meals purportedly provided by the Tactical Service Unit Mess to officers and inspectors who performed fixed point duty at Tactical Service Unit between the period October 16, 2020 and October 31, 2020.

The second charge read that Saul, Washington and Jackman-Wilburg, with intent to defraud, conspired with each other and other persons while being officers, employed by the GPF, to falsify a feeding account, in the sum of $1,440,000.

This charge is in relation to meals purportedly provided by the Felix Austin Police College Mess to ranks who performed fixed point duty at Suicide Helpline between the period Friday, October 16, 2020 and Saturday, October 31, 2020.

The third charge alleges that Saul, Washington and Jackman-Wilburg with intent to defraud, conspired with each other and other persons while being officers, employed by the GPF, to falsify a feeding account, in the sum of $2,246,400 for meals purportedly provided by the Felix Austin Police College Mess to ranks who performed fixed point duty at Mounted Branch between the period October 16, 2020 and October 31, 2020.

The charges stemmed from a massive investigation being conducted by SOCU in relation to over $300 million in fraud allegedly committed at the Police Finance Office by several high-ranking officers of the Guyana Police Force.