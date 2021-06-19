Health Ministry records 44 COVID-19 deaths within 18 days

ONE more COVID-19 death announced by the Ministry of Health on Friday has pushed the toll for June to 44, and the overall toll since the discovery of the viral disease in Guyana, to 442.

According to the ministry, the latest fatality is a 67-year-old female from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), who succumbed on Thursday while receiving medical care at a Ministry of Health facility. The ministry has also recorded 104 new cases of COVID-19, with 1,312 tests carried out for 18, 2021.

Of those, Region One confirmed two cases; Region Two, eight; Region Three, five; Region Four, 34; Region Six, nine; Region Nine, 35, and Region 10, 11.

The newly-infected persons were 45 males and 59 females.

Currently, 21 persons occupy the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), while 108 are institutionally isolated, and 1,371 are isolated at home. There are no persons currently in institutionally quarantine.

Of Guyana’s 18,837 confirmed cases since the discovery of COVID-19, 1,500 are currently active, while 255 of the 16,895 overall recoveries were recorded within the past 24 hours.

All Guyanese are urged to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 emergency measures, which emphasise the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving home, the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others, and the need for good hand hygiene to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Minister of Health has also urged persons 18 years and older to take the COVID-19 vaccine, to immunise themselves against the deadly virus.

If anyone you know is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or needs any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 immediately or visit the Ministry of Health at www.health.gov.gy.