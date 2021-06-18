Sarwan and KI teaming up for Father’s Day show special tonight

POPULAR cricketer Ramnaresh Sarwan will be joined by Trinidadian music sensation Kris Veeshal Persad, known in the entertainment industry as ‘KI’, to light up the ‘Get Real with Shameeza’ show tonight.

The duo was specially invited to the show to talk about life in their respective worlds – sports and entertainment – that host Shameeza Ally believes will particularly appeal to dads everywhere as they get ready to celebrate Father’s Day this Sunday.

“It’s our Father’s Day special. I wanted to celebrate dads in a special way and I came up with cricket and music,” Ally told the Buzz this week, adding, “We will have a roundtable discussion on cricket which will be by former players from the West Indies/Guyana.”

Some of these players are Gajanand Singh, Dillon Heyliger and Abdool Samad; Ally will also be joined by sports journalist Frederick Halley. “These players are incredible and to have them on my show is truly an honour,” Ally expressed about the live two-hour special.

Her co-host for the evening will be Canadian former under 19 and senior national player and Level 2 ICC coach Aftab Shamsudeen.

As she was readying herself to launch the show, Ally had promised to feature influential and inspiring stories and people and to have a platform for various talents.

“I feel this show will bring the complete package. Viewers can expect to be entertained and be enlightened. I hope these guests on my show can empower young people to keep dreaming and believing in themselves,” she said.

Ally has noted that since the show’s official launch last month, viewership has been expanding and she is thankful to persons like Verman Bedessee who has been sponsoring weekly prizes, along with other supporters of the show like Ridwan Khan from the Discount store (Guyana), Musician Ranjeev Ramdeen, and previous guest and writer Sarah Khalil.

‘Get Real with Shameeza’ is a New York-based show hosted by Ally, a Guyanese who hails from Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara via Live Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube streaming at 20:00 every Friday.

Ally, a financial advisor who has also been very active in her community and a mother of four girls, left Guyana in 2001 and has been working in finance for the past 16 years. This has allowed her the opportunity to connect with her community on a personal and professional level and as such, she has been looking for ways to give back.

“I saw a need to connect the people and bring them something that will enlighten them and give them a platform to voice their opinion,” she told the Buzz in a previous interview.

She is hoping that the show will allow for open discussions on the roles of women in society, will allow them to express their struggles, and will suggest ways how they can be supported and uplifted. Her goal is to have both men and women open up about the struggles that prevent them from living their best life.

Her plan includes arranging women-focused groups in the community a few times a month where persons can have discussions and find ways to help and support each other.

The show will also give a voice to inspiring people and businesses.