Ramos to leave Madrid
Ramos has won 22 trophies with Real Madrid, including four Champions League titles.
(BBC) – Sergio Ramos is set to leave Real Madrid after the club announced a “farewell” news conference for their long-serving captain today.
Ramos, 35, has won five La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues in a glittering Real career after joining from boyhood club Sevilla in 2005.
The centre-back made 671 appearances, scoring 101 goals. The club say they will hold the news conference as an “institutional act of tribute and farewell”.
Ramos’ contract expires at the end of June. Having started his career at Sevilla, Ramos joined Real in 2005 in a record deal for a Spanish defender during Florentino Perez’s first term as club president. Widely regarded as one of the greatest central defenders of his generation, Ramos has won 22 trophies at the Santiago Bernabeu and memorably scored a 93rd-minute equaliser in the 2014 Champions League final when Real beat rivals Atletico Madrid 4-1 after extra time to win their 10th European Cup (La Decima).
However, Ramos was unable to agree a new deal with Los Blancos and will become a free agent a little more than a month after being left out of Luis Enrique’s Spain squad for Euro 2020.
The defender has won 180 caps for his country, winning two European Championships in 2008 and 2012 and the World Cup in 2010.

Staff Reporter

