Curator ‘shocked’ at West Indies decision to bat first

HEAD grounds man at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia, Ken Crafton, expressed his dismay at the decision of West Indies Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite to bat first after winning the toss in the first Test. West Indies were bundled out by the South African pacers for 97 in 40.4 overs then in the second innings, 162 in 64 overs, to lose the match by an innings and 63 runs on Saturday. Crafton, speaking on popular Barbadian radio programme, Mason & Guest, expressed on Tuesday evening, “Certainly, I was happy with what I saw, I loved the bounce and pace (but was) very disappointed with the West Indies team.” He added, “Absolutely; I was shocked, I could not believe that was the case (batting first). From being the head groundsman at the Darren Sammy Cricket ground, (I know) there is always a chance for the team bowling first to put their hands out and start off in front.”

The experienced groundsman said he was questioned by the team’s management about the conditions but not directly about the decision they should make at the toss.

Furthermore, Crafton said he expects the pitch for the second Test, which starts June 18, to be quite similar to the first.

“I am quite satisfied with what we have done so far; it would not be different from the one we had prepared so far…we expect some pace and bounce out of it.”

The Darren Sammy Cricket ground has now hosted eight Tests and West Indies have only won one – against Bangladesh in 2014.

Since 2014, only twice have captains won the toss and opted to bat – those two occasions resulted in a draw and a loss.