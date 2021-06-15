CPA concludes probe into suicide at city school

WHILE calling on the public to be mindful and compassionate towards the family, the Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA) on Monday announced that it has concluded its investigation into the recent suicide of a 15-year-old school student.

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security (MHSSS) and the CPA in a statement noted that an issue at the school contributed to the unfortunate occurrence, adding that “there is definitely a clear need for more trained counsellors to be readily available to students.”

“CPA has concluded its investigation after speaking with school staff, students and parents. From reports, there was an issue at the school involving the child that required special skills and guidance to deal with the matter. The persons at the school, at the time, apparently tried their best that they knew in the situation,” the statement said.

The CPA had launched an investigation into the incident, given that the student was a minor. The CPA said that the agency will share all its findings with the police, which has to give the definitive pronouncement on the cause of death and investigation.

CPA Director Ann Greene met with the child’s parents, had an in-depth discussion with them and offered CPA and the ministry’s support as they face this difficult loss.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the parents, family and friends of Sarah Narine. Ministry of Human Services and Social Security will partner with all other stakeholders and add our efforts to have more counselling and support services available across the board for all those who need them,” the statement said.

The agency called on persons to avoid resorting to the “blame game” and instead let the focus be on compassion for the survivors.

“This is a life gone too soon, and understandably, the survivors (her loved ones, fellow students and teachers) are dealing with the trauma of such a loss,” the statement said.

Stressing that suicide is not the way out, the ministry and the CPA reminded persons to refrain from judging suicide victims as “as this act is a deep cry for help.”

“Suicide is not the way out. It is an unfortunate choice that some resort to, to escape situations / emotions they cannot handle,” the statement noted.

It added: “This kind of loss is especially hard on the survivors, who may be haunted with the thoughts of “could this have been prevented?” or “did I miss the signs?” Questions they may never get answered, and they hurt from loss that will never go away.

The public is advised and encouraged to make reports pertaining to children by calling the suicide hotline. Children and their parents can also call the numbers to seek help and be directed to counsellors.

The numbers to call during working hours are 227-7542 or 227-4420, and the hotline service – 227-0979, after working hours. Contact can also be made with the CPA via email address: childcaregy@gmail.com.

The 914 hotline is also an avenue to make reports of cases of child abuse.