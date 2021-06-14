Reg. 10 Vice-Chairman dies from COVID-19

VICE-CHAIRMAN of Region 10 (Upper Demerara- Upper Berbice), 38-year-old Douglas Gittens, died on Sunday from COVID-19.

Gittens, who was a Regional Councillor of the A Partnership For National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC), had been tested positive for the virus after visiting and helping with relief efforts in several flood-affected communities in the region. According to the Regional Chairman Deron Adams, with the advent of the floods, the vice-chairman had travelled to various areas in sub-region two, including Kwakwani, for which he holds direct responsibility, to assist in relief efforts.

Subsequently, on Friday last, Gittens reported feeling unwell after experiencing symptoms including loss of taste, and so he presented himself for a COVID-19 test. The results came back positive and he was admitted to the Upper Demerara Hospital, where he passed away while receiving treatment on Sunday.

He had taken his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on May 27 and was waiting to receive his second dose at the end of this month.

Vice-Chairman Gittens is remembered as a very friendly and approachable person who shared his affable character in interactions with persons from all walks of life and in communities across Region 10.

“Douglas was a true friend; we grew up together and we attended the same primary school. He was genuine, he was just genuinely concerned about people. He was a hard worker. He was about community development and service to the people; he was always concerned about their welfare and well-being,” Adams mournfully said, adding: “He was all about empowering people and ensuring that people are treated fairly and given opportunity.”

Before taking up the post as regional vice-chairman in September 2020, Gittens was a history teacher at the McKenzie High School in Linden for several years.

Adams said the vice-chairman’s death hits close to home and should now be a wake-up call to the residents of Region 10.

“We are calling on people to be responsible and to get vaccinated. This thing is serious and only when it hits home or it hits at your door, people understand the seriousness of COVID-19.

“So, we are asking persons, young people especially, to be responsible,” he emphasised.

He further added, “We are seeing that all category or all classes of our people are being affected, senior citizens, young people and people are still breaching the COVID-19 guidelines.”

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Joseph Harmon, expressing his grief and disbelief, said, “I am in a state of shock and am deeply saddened having learnt of the sudden passing of Mr. Douglas Gittens.” Harmon, in a statement, further urged Guyanese to be responsible and get vaccinated.

“I take this opportunity to implore all Guyanese to not become complacent and to intensify their efforts in observing all COVID-19 measures and make your best efforts to get vaccinated if you have not yet gotten the vaccine.”

Gittens is the second regional councillor of the region to have passed away from the deadly virus. In April, People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) councillor Gem Narine, passed away shortly after testing positive for COVID-19.