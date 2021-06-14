AG issues warning to Toolsie Persaud

…about occupying gov’t lands contrary to court order

ATTORNEY-General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, S.C, has written to Toolsie Persaud Limited, highlighting a flagrant breach of a court order by the company, which continues to execute works on a portion of land that currently forms the subject of litigation.

The Attorney-General has warned that a failure to cease the said works and vacate the premises would result in legal proceedings. The land, described as plot ‘N’ Plantation Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown, was initially earmarked by a People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) government to house the ‘Speciality Hospital’, upon which construction had commenced.

In 2018, High Court Judge, Brassington Reynolds, had ruled that the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) passed the title of the property to Toolie Persaud Limited, and that then Coalition Government pay compensation to the company in respect to the land.

The State then appealed Justice Reynolds’ ruling, following which Court of Appeal judge, Justice Rishi Persaud granted a ‘stay of execution’ of Reynolds’ orders, pending the hearing and determination of the appeal. The ‘stay’ effectively preserves the government being in possession of the premises.

In the June 11, 2021 letter seen by this publication, the Attorney- General noted that he was made aware that persons, acting on behalf of Toolsie Persaud Limited, recently entered the land and begun to clear, clean and landscape the premises, without the permission of the government.

“I am to inform you that the actions of these persons, not only constitute a breach of the Consent Order made before the Honourable Mr. Rishi Persaud, Justice of Appeal, rendering those persons liable for contempt of Court, they also constitute a trespass against the Government of Guyana,” Nandlall wrote.

He requested that all activities and works being executed on the land cease with immediate effect; that the plots of land be immediately vacated and that all machinery and other equipment placed onto the land be removed. The Attorney-General noted that failure to comply will be met “with the full force of the law.”