Agri. Ministry signs close to $500M in contracts

THE Ministry of Agriculture, on Friday, inked close to $500 million in contracts to enhance the work and services of its agencies and to improve the lives of citizens across the country.

During a simple signing exercise held in the ministry’s boardroom, a total of six contracts were signed to execute a number of remedial works and for the supply of machinery and services.

Kascon Engineering Services signed a contract totaling $58,880,860 for the rehabilitation of drainage and irrigation channels at Black Bush Polder, Region Six.

Khan’s Construction and Transportation Services signed a contract totaling $27,071,500 for repairs to the intake Structure at Den Amstel, West Coast Demerara in Region Three.

Meanwhile, Kallco Guyana Inc, signed a contract for the construction of drainage channel and a new sluice at Abary, Region Five, to the tune of $55,880,620.

Massy Motors was awarded a contract totalling $18,670,000 for the supply and delivery of tractors. An additional $111,443,298 was awarded to General Equipment Guyana Inc. for the supply and delivery of tractors and implements. The final contract totaling $14,227,200 was awarded to Sheriff Security for security services at the ministry’s Regent and Vlissengen Road compound.

Subject Minister Zulfikar Mustapha, during brief remarks stated that the contracts were part of the government’s plans to enhance the agriculture sector, and would see the ministry’s work programme for the year 2021 being further advanced. “This is an ongoing process that we are doing in terms of executing our work programmes for the year,” he said.

He urged contractors to ensure that the works that have been contracted to them are executed in a timely manner and in keeping with the specifications outlined in the various contracts.

“I want to urge you that we have to finish our work programme and these are the services that we have to provide to the people of our country and in today’s contract signing we have close to $500M for works to be executed.” Lamenting on the current climate as it relates to the severe flooding across the country, Minister Mustapha stressed that contractors must be prompt with the execution of their respective contracts. “Some of the works that we have to do are drainage structures in very vulnerable areas and you all know that we are experiencing severe flooding across the country because of the excessive rainfall over the last few weeks and in almost all the regions of our country we have seen unprecedented high levels of water,” he said adding:

“These structures in places like Black Bush Polder, Abary are very critical and important and I want to urge contractors that they must ensure that they speed up these works and start these works on time.” The minister further reiterated to contractors that no leniency will be granted to them since they are expected to complete their jobs within the contractual requirements and timeframe. “We will not extend the time of contracts. Like I mentioned at previous contract signings, we want to ensue that we complete our work programme. We want the work to be done to standard. We want all the specifications and also, we want the work to be done within the time span that is provided within the contract document,” he said.

The minister added: “People are looking forward to us to deliver these services and government will ensure that we take steps to ensure that contractors deliver and deliver on time.”