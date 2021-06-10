‘Smokey’ gets life sentence for murder

ALMOST five years after the execution-style killing of Orin David, murder convict Jermaine Jefford called “Smokey”, was, on Wednesday, sentenced to life imprisonment, with the possibility of parole after serving 30 years. Jefford, 28, formerly of Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, was convicted by a 12-member jury in May. On Wednesday, he made an appearance before trial judge, Justice Sandil Kissoon, at the Georgetown High Court for a sentencing hearing. Attorney-at-law Stanley Moore, S.C. represented Jefford, while the state was represented by

prosecutor Lisa Cave. Jefford was on trial with former co-accused Howard Rambarose called “Spleen” for the August 1, 2016, murder of David, who was killed outside of his Laing Avenue, West Ruimveldt home. On May 21, 2021, Rambarose was acquitted after Justice Kissoon upheld a no-case submission made by his attorney, George Thomas.

The 33-year-old taxi driver was pronounced dead at the Georgetown Public Hospital, shortly after five men came out of a car and shot him multiple times.

According to reports, minutes before his death, David was involved in an argument with Jefford over money. Jefford went away, but later returned with four other men in two vehicles and executed David with a 12-gauge shot gun.