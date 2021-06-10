News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
$18M in marijuana found in wooden vessel, coconut grove
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
The suspected drug vessel
The suspected drug vessel
The seized marijuana

ONE person is in custody following the discovery of $18M worth in marijuana in a wooden vessel and a coconut grove at Unity Foreshore area, East Coast Demerara, by ranks of the Custom Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU). According to reports from CANU, ranks carried out a counter narcotics operation along Unity foreshore between Tuesday, June 8 and Wednesday, June 9 and found a 17-ft wooden boat with a large fertiliser bag inside. The content of the bag, when examined, was found to be marijuana.
A further search of a coconut grove nearby led to the discovery of an additional 17 bags of marijuana. The bags together weighed 300 pounds. The drugs were seized along with the boat and engine as police continue their investigations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.