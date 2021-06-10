$18M in marijuana found in wooden vessel, coconut grove

ONE person is in custody following the discovery of $18M worth in marijuana in a wooden vessel and a coconut grove at Unity Foreshore area, East Coast Demerara, by ranks of the Custom Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU). According to reports from CANU, ranks carried out a counter narcotics operation along Unity foreshore between Tuesday, June 8 and Wednesday, June 9 and found a 17-ft wooden boat with a large fertiliser bag inside. The content of the bag, when examined, was found to be marijuana.

A further search of a coconut grove nearby led to the discovery of an additional 17 bags of marijuana. The bags together weighed 300 pounds. The drugs were seized along with the boat and engine as police continue their investigations.