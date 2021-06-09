‘We’ll help you get back on your feet’

— President Ali assures flooded communities

PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali, has reiterated his government’s commitment to addressing the needs of all communities affected by the ongoing floods. More importantly, he said that these support initiatives will come in the form of short-term, medium-term and long-term interventions. The President made this commitment during an assessment visit to Big Biaboo located in Mahaica Creek, Region Five, on Tuesday. “We’ll be having a comprehensive assessment; our priority is to see all possible ways in which we can get the water off this land as quickly as possible,” Dr. Ali told the residents. He said that the medium and long-term issues relate to persons being able to get back into their farms and other means of livelihood. “The losses you have occurred…the Government will help you to get back on your feet again,” the President assured. In listening to the concerns and plights of the flood-affected residents, Dr. Ali related how heartbroken he was by the prevailing situation in not only Mahaica, but in all flooded communities throughout the country. “Today we are here to let you know that we are with you in this, and that we are not going to disappear; that is not how we are going to operate,” the President assured. He said that the members of government are deeply concerned about the devastation being faced by thousands of Guyanese, and that every action will be taken to bring relief to those who have been affected.

“We care about you; we care about your losses and we intend to take action to help you…. I am here to let you know that, from the level of the Presidency itself, we are committed to helping; we are committed to working with you so that we can help you in the medium and long term also,” President Ali told the residents.

He said that based on the immediate needs, the government’s priority surrounds the provision of adequate food supplies, shelter and access to health facilities. He said that additional systems are being put in place to allow for more long-term solutions. Ever since water levels began to rise more than two weeks ago, President Ali has been on the ground visiting a number of flooded communities across the country, including those located in the heavily-affected Region 10, where water levels have reached 15 feet, submerging houses and vehicles alike. The President has also visited communities in Regions Two, Three, Five, Six and Seven. During his Tuesday visit, the Head of State visited several other communities in Region Five, including the riverine areas of Mahaicony. He was accompanied by a team of officials, including Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha; Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall; and the Director-General of the Civil Defence Commission, Lieutenant Colonel, Kester Craig.