One dead, three injured in Soesdyke-Linden Highway accident

A three-vehicular accident, on Sunday evening, at the Dora Public Road, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, resulted in the death of 48-year-old minibus driver, Mark Ault, and has left three others suffering various injuries.

According to Police Headquarters, at around 20:30hrs, Ault, of Republic Park, Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was proceeding north in his vehicle bearing registration number PKK 3866 on the western side of Dora Public Road when a taxi proceeding in the opposite direction ended up in the path of the minibus.

It was reported that the front right side of the taxi bearing registration number HC 9662, driven by Lindon Lamaizon, 51 years old, of Brusche Dam, Friendship Village ECD, collided with the rear wheel of the minibus, causing Ault to lose control of the vehicle.

This resulted in the front right side of the minibus colliding with the right side of a motor car bearing registration number PLL 3468, owned and driven by Julian Elliot, 61, of Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden, which was at the time proceeding south along the eastern carriageway, behind the hire car.

Police reported that, as a result of the collision, the driver of the minibus and the occupants of the motor car bearing registration number PLL 3486 received injuries about their bodies. Ault was picked up in an unconscious condition and transported to the Linden Hospital Complex, where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty, and pronounced dead.

Further, the driver of motor car bearing registration number PLL 3486 and the occupants of his vehicle at the time, Akeemo Elliot and Candace Gordon were picked up by public-spirited citizens and the police and were also taken to the Linden Hospital Complex, where they were seen and examined by a doctor on duty.

Julian Elliot was subsequently referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and admitted in the male surgical ward suffering from a fractured pelvis and spine. The occupants of his vehicle were kept at the Linden Hospital Complex for observation.