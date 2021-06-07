Minibus driver allegedly drives away after hitting cyclist

A MINIBUS driver reportedly fled the scene after hitting down a 16-year-old pedal cyclist on the Mon Repos Public Road, East Coast Demerara, on Saturday evening. A police report stated that the driver, after the accident, stopped the vehicle so that passengers may render assistance to the victim but drove way when they began to do so.

The driver, who is also the owner of the minibus bearing registration number BWW 5336, has been identified as Quincy Trotman, 37, of Doch Four Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara. He was arrested and is at the Beterverwagting Police Station as an investigation continues

The victim, Vishwanauth Doodnauth of Dr. Miller Street, Triumph, East Coast Demerara, is reportedly in serious condition. According to a police report, around 21:40hrs, Doodnauth was riding along the thoroughfare when the route 44 minibus bearing registration number BWW 5336, collided with him.

Doodnauth and his younger brother were at the time on separate cycles heading from north to south along the public road. The police report stated that the accident occurred while Doodnauth was riding south across the southern carriageway onto the southern driving lane and the minibus was proceeding west along the southern driving lane.

The collision led to the pedal cyclist toppling from his bicycle and onto the surface of the road, thereby receiving injuries about his body and losing consciousness. The minibus stopped and several passengers disembarked in a bid to render assistance, after which the minibus drove away.

The pedal cyclist was picked up in an unconscious condition by public-spirited citizens and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and admitted a patient in the Intensive Care Unit suffering from intracranial haemorrhage.

The police reported that checks were made in the vicinity of Mon Repos with the description given to the police and the said minibus was found on the Mon Repos Public Road, bearing damage consistent with the accident.