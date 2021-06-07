CDC tackles shortages of food, drinking water

— as prices increase for these items in Region Eight

THE Civil Defence Commission (CDC) has begun to mobilise increased assistance for the citizens of Region Eight, (Potaro-Siparuni). This is in light of a detected hike in food prices, as well as shortage of drinking water in the region.

According to a press statement from the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), a team comprising key government agencies conducted a comprehensive assessment which revealed the need for more food and cleaning items along with drinking water, water tanks, life jackets, mattresses and kerosene. It noted that access to drinking water remains of particular concern, since water harvesting has been a challenge in hard-to-reach communities.

“This resulted in contamination of drinking water, damage to food, household items, boats and engines among other things,” the release issued on Sunday night said.

The CDC reported that, currently, several homes, farms, roads and mining equipment have been destroyed by floodwater. Communities from Tumatumari Hill Foot to Two Miles have been inundated, making it difficult for vehicles to traverse.

“In Tumatumari, five households with a total of 21 persons were independently evacuated to the homes of relatives who reside on higher ground. The team also assessed the flood impact at El Passo which is home to approximately 35 families (160 persons),” the CDC said.

It noted too that five households comprising 16 persons were also relocated from the water front, as the floodwater reached 15 feet. “Those who reside on the hills experienced flash floods, but water has since receded,” the statement said.

MINING DISRUPTIONS

Further, the assessment found that approximately 360 mining operations have been affected at “Mabura, Kanawaruk, Mahdia, Issano and Miniaha Landing”. It was noted too that “affected miners in the Mining District from Potaro Mouth to Koribrung and Kaieteur had moved to Mahdia.

According to CDC’s Preparedness and Response Manager, Major Salim October, the bridges at Mowasi Landing and White Water have been washed away while others have been damaged. Major October indicated that there is evidence that some mining camps were abandoned; the assessment team was told that equipment has also been submerged.

“Some miners who remained in the area were in the process of pumping water from the land in preparation to recommence operation as early as Monday. Among the request from miners are cleaning supplies, treated mosquito nets, face masks and malaria medication,” the release said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has embarked on a mission to deliver COVID-19 vaccines, malaria tests and treated mosquito nets to miners.

The CDC said that monitoring and assessment of the situation in Sub-District Two will continue with the assessment moving to Sub-District 1 to assess the impact of the flooding in those communities. “Information reaching the team indicated that areas of concern include Paramakatoi which has approximately 10 families and Mountain Foot which has approximately 140 residents. Reports are that the trail from Paramakatoi to Kato is impassable,” the CDC added. The assessment team comprised of representatives from the CDC, the Ministry of Health (MOH), the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) and the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC).