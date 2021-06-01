Several Region Three bars suspended for breaching COVID-19 guidelines

MULTIPLE night spots in Region Three were suspended from operations for a month after breaching the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the divisional Task Force.

Reports indicate that on Saturday last, a COVID-19 enforcement was conducted on Tropical Paradise Resort where Quince Peters, 29, of Inner Bagotsville, West Bank Demerara, was arrested and taken into custody at the La Grange Police Station for breach of the COVID-19 guidelines.

Peters was served with a suspension-of-operation letter at the Leonora Police Station the previous day after a meeting with Divisional Commander Senior Superintendent Errol Watts.

At that meeting, nine bar owners and operators including Peters signed for the aforementioned letter and acknowledged that they understood the contents therein.

“For Mr. Peters that letter served to say that the said resort have [sic] to and remain closed for one month with immediate effect on receiving his letter,” one police source said.

Reports indicate that on the day in question, Peters had hosted a wedding reception at the said resort after agreeing to the suspension letter.

Meanwhile, on Saturday last, another COVID-19 enforcement exercise was conducted by the police at Hashtag Bar of Lot 7 Public Road, Pouderoyen, WBD. The bar is owned by Raymond Williams, 36.

The police confirmed that Williams was arrested and taken into custody at the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station for failing to comply with a letter of suspension of the operation of his business from May 28, 2021 to June 28, 2021, that he received from the COVID-19 National Task Force and which was served on him during a meeting with the divisional commander.

“Commander Watts at the Leonora Police Station on Friday 28 May, 2021, along with eight other bar owners along with Mr Williams, signed and received his letter of suspension of which he said he understood the content,” one police source said.

Some of the other bars and entertainment spots in Region Three that have been suspended include the Bald Head rum shop, the Castle Royal Hotel and Apartment, the Secret Club, the Infinity Sports Bar, Lance Bar, Dada’s Grill and Bar, and the Shell Bee and Xs Bar.