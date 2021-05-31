News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Suzanne Hamilton sweeps female division at National Cycling Championships
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Suzanne Hamilton swept the female division of the 2021 National Championships with consecutive victories.
Suzanne Hamilton swept the female division of the 2021 National Championships with consecutive victories.

…Grant-Stuart, Newton and Leung also claim wins

SUZANNE Hamilton made a clean sweep of the female division at the National Cycling Championships after a victory in a criterium race yesterday in Mahaica.
The talented cyclist, who has been a dominant force this year, had also claimed a comprehensive win in the Time Trials last Saturday on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway.
Hamilton called the 6.25-mile circuit, from KK Gas Station up New Road and down Old Road Mahaica for the finish, a tough course with lots of 90-degree turns. She said that she is hoping that her dominant performance would propel the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) to include her in the national team for the Caribbean Cycling Championships, which is scheduled for the Dominican Republic in July. Clivecia Spencer placed second and Selena Stephens third in the female four-lap event.

Walter Grant-Stuart, who finished fourth at the Senior 100-miler last Sunday, is the 2021 Masters Champion.

Walter Grant-Stuart, who finished fourth in the Senior Division on Sunday, returned to dominate the Masters, which entailed riding around the circuit eight times.
The number one ranked Masters rider, Alex Mendes, could not challenge since he fell in the penultimate lap. He hurt his hip and back but was okay.
Second place was won by Junior Niles with Jaikarran Sukhai third and Time Trial champion, Stephen Fernandes, fourth.
Johann Burrowes placed fifth, Kwame Ridley sixth, Sagun Hubbard seventh, Warren McKay eighth, Tallim Shaw ninth and Nigel London 10th.
In the Junior Division, 16-year-old Aaron Newton was crowned champion. The North Georgetown Secondary School student described the race as difficult, but indicated that he rode to the best of his ability. Mario Washington finished second and Andrew Forrester third. Meanwhile, Time Trials Junior Champion, Alex Leung won the Boys U-16 division ahead of Amani King, Marc Lewis and Julian Gordon respectively.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.