Suzanne Hamilton sweeps female division at National Cycling Championships

SUZANNE Hamilton made a clean sweep of the female division at the National Cycling Championships after a victory in a criterium race yesterday in Mahaica.

The talented cyclist, who has been a dominant force this year, had also claimed a comprehensive win in the Time Trials last Saturday on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

Hamilton called the 6.25-mile circuit, from KK Gas Station up New Road and down Old Road Mahaica for the finish, a tough course with lots of 90-degree turns. She said that she is hoping that her dominant performance would propel the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) to include her in the national team for the Caribbean Cycling Championships, which is scheduled for the Dominican Republic in July. Clivecia Spencer placed second and Selena Stephens third in the female four-lap event.

Walter Grant-Stuart, who finished fourth in the Senior Division on Sunday, returned to dominate the Masters, which entailed riding around the circuit eight times.

The number one ranked Masters rider, Alex Mendes, could not challenge since he fell in the penultimate lap. He hurt his hip and back but was okay.

Second place was won by Junior Niles with Jaikarran Sukhai third and Time Trial champion, Stephen Fernandes, fourth.

Johann Burrowes placed fifth, Kwame Ridley sixth, Sagun Hubbard seventh, Warren McKay eighth, Tallim Shaw ninth and Nigel London 10th.

In the Junior Division, 16-year-old Aaron Newton was crowned champion. The North Georgetown Secondary School student described the race as difficult, but indicated that he rode to the best of his ability. Mario Washington finished second and Andrew Forrester third. Meanwhile, Time Trials Junior Champion, Alex Leung won the Boys U-16 division ahead of Amani King, Marc Lewis and Julian Gordon respectively.