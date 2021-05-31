Great physical display by Novices participants—Bess

-Sampson, Khan and Wong win titles

PRESIDENT of the Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation, Keavon Bess, said that he was pleased and pleasantly surprised with the talent on display at Saturday’s Novices Championships, which was held at Lichas Hall in Linden.

At the inaugural bodybuilding event of 2021, Michael Sampson, Yusuf Khan and Aliya Wong emerged respective winners in the bodybuilding, Mr Physique and Ms Bikini categories.

“The entire show from beginning to end was a great display of Guyanese talent in bodybuilding. The athletes did a wonderful job and even the judges were surprised at the package that these athletes were able to deliver on stage in light of the Covid situation that we have,” Bess noted.

Sampson, from Pro Fit Boot Camp, emerged victorious in the Over-177 pounds division over Dandrew Melville, which catapulted him in the championship clash with the best bodybuilders in the various divisions. Joel Caldeira, from Interline, was crowned champion of the Junior Division, with Ronaldo Blair placing second and Rohan Jhaman third (the latter two train at V Fitness).

In the Under 143 pounds division, Alexander Correia (L&L Fitness) won ahead of Mahendra Ramjit, Kadeen Bowen and Jhaman (who finished 2-4 respectively).

Joel Caldeira won his second event when he competed in the U-154 lbs division. He surged ahead of Hector, Blair and Michael Cockfield.

Meanwhile, Donacien Saied Diem was the lone participant in the Under 176 lbs Division.

The top performers then faced off for the title of overall champion. It was Sampson who claimed glory. He finished ahead of the promising Caldeira.

Meanwhile, Khan was able to better 11 other competitors in the Mr Physique competition.

It was a close battle between him and fellow Unity Gym participant, Denroy Ross. Quamie July finished third, L Jones fourth and Kadeem Bowen fifth.

The female battle was another exciting feature, with three solid participants.

Pro Fit Boot Camp member, Wong, surged ahead of Unity Gym’s Gail Karin and Alejandra Vieira respectively.