Over 30 Kwakwani families placed in shelters

AS the water continues to rise in Kwakwani, Region 10, over 30 families have been placed in shelters, Region 10 Chairman, Deron Adams, has said.

In a telephone interview on Sunday evening, Adams told the Guyana Chronicle that the water level in the community was extremely high, which raises some health and safety concerns.

The community has received assistance from the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), Government and the Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC).

In the meantime, Adams disclosed that vulnerable persons, such as the elderly, persons living with disabilities and pregnant women have been displaced from their respective homes and taken to higher ground.

The families are either seeking refuge at relatives residing in other parts of the community that have not been affected by flood or at the Kwakwani Primary School which has since been made a shelter.

Plans are also underway to secure livestock and perishable goods.

Adams said the regional authorities are continuously monitoring the situation and providing the necessary relief where needed.

On Saturday, President Dr. Irfaan Ali and Prime Minister, Brigadier, (Ret’d) Mark Phillips spearheaded a major multi-stakeholder outreach to several of the flooded communities along the Upper Berbice River in Region 10. In continuing his on-the-ground assessment of the nationwide flooding, the Head-of-State was able to get a first-hand look at challenges faced by flood victims in communities such as Lamp Island, Kwakwani, Bamboo Landing, Hururu Mission and Ladern’s Ville, which are some of the areas most affected by persistent rainfall.

During the outreach, President Ali was able to interact with the distraught residents, listening to the concerns of those whose homes and farmlands have been inundated over the past few days.

The President assured the residents that his government, working with all stakeholders, including the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), will ensure that food, water and health supplies are provided to those affected. He explained that shelters would be set up at various government buildings to ensure that flood-affected residents have warm places to stay safe and secure until the floodwaters recede. President Ali was accompanied by Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill; Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag; Chief-of-Staff of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Brigadier Godfrey Bess; CDC Head, Lieutenant Kester Craig and other officials.

Similarly, Prime Minister Phillips, accompanied by Edghill and Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai was also in Region 10 distributing food hampers. The team was also able to conduct further assessments of the flood-related damage occurring in several other communities such as Speightland, Block 42 Lower Amelia’s Ward, and Kara Kara. Residents there also benefitted from the distribution of much-needed supplies including food hampers and cleaning agents.