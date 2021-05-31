Narine inducted as honorary member of RHTYSC and receives Dolphin Award of Excellence.

OVERSEAS-based Guyanese businessman, Dave Narine, was, on Friday last, inducted as an Honorary member of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTY&SC) during a simple ceremony at the St Francis Community Centre Training Hall. Narine is the owner/ CEO of the popular Dave West Indian Imports , located at Liberty Avenue in New York, USA. Narine, a Berbician by birth, also received the club’s highest award– The Dolphin Award of Excellence.

RHTY&SC Secretary/CEO, Hilbert Foster, noted that Narine and the club has established a close working relationship and the businessman was excited to be on board with Guyana’s leading youth organisation. Former national female youth player, Oma Matadin, inducted Narine as the 203th Honorary Member of the club while National youth player, Jermey Sandia, handed over the Dophlin Award to the clearly delighted businessman. Foster, in a well-received feature address, traced the history of the RHTY&SC and also informed the gathering of the remarkable achievements over the last thirty one years. Noting that the club struggled for the first two years of its existence, Foster stated that their fortunes changed in 1992 when the second division team won the Sydney Sabsook 40-Overs title, organised by the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB).

This resulted in more respect for the club and sponsors started to come on board. The RHTY&SC , the Secretary stated, now hosts over 700 activities per year under a wide list of sub headings, including education, charity, youth development, community development, social, religious, coaching and awards. Additionally, the club has won five Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Club of the Year Award, 101 cricket tournaments at all levels including three national championships, and produced a combined 107 cricketers for Berbice, Guyana and the West Indies. Foster hailed Narine as a positive role model for members of the club as he rose from humble beginnings to become a highly successful businessman against great odds in the world most powerful country.

Narine, after being inducted , officially handed over a sponsorship cheque worth three hundred and fifty thousand dollars to the Assistant Secretary/CEO of the club, Simon Naidu .

The cheque represents support for the 2021 edition of the RHTY&SC Annual Youth Magazine and full sponsorship for the eighth edition of the very popular Region Six Sports Awards.

The magazine is currently being prepared for publication in July, while five awards would be shared under the Dave West Indian Imports Sports Awards.

The awards to be handed over would be Sportsman of the Year, Sportswoman of the Year, Sports Personality of the Year, Lifetime Achievement award and Sports Association of the Year. Each of the awardees would carry home a trophy, plaque, medal of excellence, framed certificate and a collection of gifts.

A very emotional Narine stated that he felt very humbled to be inducted as an Honorary member of a club that he has always admired for its service to humanity and guidance to youths.

He stated that he was very impressed with the RHTY&SC commitment to making sure that all youths have a fair chance to fulfil their talent on and off the cricket field especially in the classroom. Narine, who was accompanied by fellow overseas businessman, Abdul Wahab of Wahab Trading, advised the youth cricketers in attendance to remain humble at all times and also to develop a culture of hard work and discipline. The 68th recipient of the Dolphin Award of Excellence also expressed his willingness to work along the management of the club to promote the importance of education along with sports. National players, Jonathan Rampersaud and Matthew Pottaya, handed a RHTY&SC 31st anniversary cap and special gift to Narine on behalf of their colleagues.