Relatives murdered in Coomacka Mines

POLICE are investigating the murder of a man and his nephew at Three Friends Coomacka Mines, Region 10, in the wee hours of Saturday.

Dead are Leonard Reece, 58, of Three Friends, Coomacka Mines, and his nephew, Ronald Wong, 36, who, police say, is of unsound mind. The tragedy occurred sometime between 01:15 hrs and 03:00 hrs.

According to a police report, Ronald Wong, during the month of April 2021, was released from prison after serving time for attempted murder; he moved in with his uncle, Leonard Reece, who would usually cook for him on a daily basis.

Police noted that the Chairman of Three Friends, Coomacka Mines, who lives about two houses away from Reece, reported that about 01:15h Saturday, she was awoken by sounds from Leonard’s house.

She immediately went out on her verandah from where she saw Elvis – Leonard’s 25-year-old autistic son– jumped through the eastern window from Leonard’s house and shouted twice in a loud tone of voice saying “murder”.

The woman immediately raised an alarm and other neighbours came out and went over to Leonard’s house, where the gruesome discovery was made. Leonard’s body was seen with several chop wounds and covered in blood; he had on a pair of black boxer pants.

The police said that Wong’s body was later found in a paddleboat in the river with several wounds and lying face down. It is unclear how he got injured.

Persons are currently being interviewed and statements are being taken as the investigation continues.