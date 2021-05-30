News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Relatives murdered in Coomacka Mines
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Murder

POLICE are investigating the murder of a man and his nephew at Three Friends Coomacka Mines, Region 10, in the wee hours of Saturday.

Dead are Leonard Reece, 58, of Three Friends, Coomacka Mines, and his nephew, Ronald Wong, 36, who, police say, is of unsound mind. The tragedy occurred sometime between 01:15 hrs and 03:00 hrs.

According to a police report, Ronald Wong, during the month of April 2021, was released from prison after serving time for attempted murder; he moved in with his uncle, Leonard Reece, who would usually cook for him on a daily basis.

Police noted that the Chairman of Three Friends, Coomacka Mines, who lives about two houses away from Reece, reported that about 01:15h Saturday, she was awoken by sounds from Leonard’s house.

She immediately went out on her verandah from where she saw Elvis – Leonard’s 25-year-old autistic son– jumped through the eastern window from Leonard’s house and shouted twice in a loud tone of voice saying “murder”.

The woman immediately raised an alarm and other neighbours came out and went over to Leonard’s house, where the gruesome discovery was made. Leonard’s body was seen with several chop wounds and covered in blood; he had on a pair of black boxer pants.

The police said that Wong’s body was later found in a paddleboat in the river with several wounds and lying face down. It is unclear how he got injured.

Persons are currently being interviewed and statements are being taken as the investigation continues.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.