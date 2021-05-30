News Archives
Kokerite Hill, Mabaruma get electricity
Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal [left] hands over a street light to Regional Chairman, Brentnol Ashley, in the presence of other officials
BRIGHTER days are ahead for residents residing in the hinterland community of Kokerite (Kokerital) Hill, Mabaruma, Region One (Barima-Waini).

On Thursday, an electrical network to service the community was completed and handed over to the Regional Democratic Council (RDC), and on Friday, Collin Croal, Minister of Housing and Water, during a visit to the area, stated that the government has been actively working to address inadequacies affecting hinterland and riverine communities and the electrical network will improve the standard of living for those residing in the area.

Some of the electrical poles and system in the community

“Our aim is to ensure that all Guyanese are equipped with basic amenities and utilities to live meaningful lives. The installation of this electricity system will help residents in Kokerite Hill to have strengthened security and enhance their access to better educational opportunities, as well as improve their overall comfort,” the minister was quoted as saying in a press release from the Housing Ministry.

The installation of the system is also another promise fulfilled by the minister, who made the commitment, during his visit to Mabaruma in April. The network consists of four 25 KVA transformers with approximately 600 meters of primary network (high voltage) and 1,500 meters of secondary network (low voltage network).

According to the release, the scheme currently falls under the purview of the ministry and the works will allow for residents within the scheme to access 110/220 voltage to their homes. Another seven households just outside of the scheme boundary are also expected to be connected to the electrical network. Before this development, only a small portion of the scheme received electricity.

Additionally, Minister Croal handed over 15 light-emitting diode (LED) street lights to the Regional Chairman, Brentnol Ashley. He said that the street lights are aimed to complement the newly installed electrical system and to boost security for persons who traverse the areas at nights.

Staff Reporter

