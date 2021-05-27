‘We will not be cowered, nor will we be bullied’

— President Ali says on Venezuela border claim

AS Guyana observed its 55th anniversary as an Independent nation, President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, has assured all Guyanese that the country will not cower, nor will it be bullied by its western neighbour, Venezuela, which claims a significant portion of Guyana’s landmass.

While delivering his inaugural Independence anniversary address as President on Tuesday night, Dr. Ali reminded members of the public that since Guyana was able to free itself from the “colonial cord” of Britain in 1966, the Venezuelan Government has falsely claimed two-thirds of Guyana.

“They have spent the last fifty-five years of the Independence of all of Guyana pursuing this claim—but international law is not silent,” he said, adding: “The International Court of Justice is the forum where the voice of international law will be heard, and justice will be determined.”

The Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), António Guterres, exercised his authority by eventually choosing judicial settlement for the Guyana-Venezuela controversy by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Last year, the ICJ ruled that it has jurisdiction to hear the Guyana, Venezuela border controversy case. The judgement was delivered by President of the ICJ, Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf, at a public sitting at the Peace Palace in the Hague, Netherland, which by a 12-4 majority ruled that it has jurisdiction to entertain Guyana’s claims.

The claims concern the validity of the 1899 Award about the frontier between the two countries and the related question of the definitive settlement of the land boundary controversy between the territories of the parties.

Subsequently, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has granted Guyana one year, until 8 March, 2022, to file written pleadings in its case against Venezuela. Meanwhile, Venezuela has a 2023 deadline for counterarguments

“As one people, with one united voice, and a spirit that will not be broken, we will advance the validity of the 122-year-old award that fixed our boundaries,” President Ali said on Tuesday night.

INTERNATIONAL SUPPORT

Importantly, the President highlighted that Guyana is not alone in its pursuit of reaffirming the validity of the Arbitral Award. Instead, he noted that Guyana is supported by states in the Caribbean, the Commonwealth, the Americas and beyond.

Just this year, following Venezuela’s detention of Guyanese fishermen and the flight of fighter jets over Guyana, which were both seen as acts of aggression, a number of countries stood in solidarity with Guyana.

President Ali said firmly, “…we will not be cowered, nor will we be bullied.”

The Head-of-State emphasised that Guyana has not sought any quarrel with Venezuela, at any point in time. Instead, he said that Guyana only wishes to live in harmony and co-operation with all its neighbours.

“We hold out not a fist of war but a hand of friendship, based on respect for our borders and theirs,” the President said.

Distinguished Guyanese Diplomat and Co-Agent, Sir Shridath Ramphal, who had led the arguments before the ICJ, said the case was significant to the people of Guyana, who are united in defence of their sovereignty and territorial integrity of their homeland.

Guyana is seeking to obtain a final and binding judgement that the 1899 Arbitral Award, which established the location of the land boundary between then British Guiana and Venezuela, remains valid, and that the Essequibo region belongs to Guyana, and not Venezuela.