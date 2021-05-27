More jobs, wealth creation expected across Guyana

–with impending industrial development, increased investments in agriculture, says President Ali

THE creation of numerous jobs and the generation of wealth for citizens can be expected across Guyana, according to President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, who highlighted that efforts are being made by the government to realise its national development agenda.

During an interview aired on the News Room on Wednesday night, President Ali highlighted that the government, which has been in office for about 10 months, has a national development agenda that is guiding its developmental plans across the country.

In this agenda, he related that Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) has been earmarked for the expansion and creation of essential services to support Guyana’s burgeoning oil and gas sector.

Here, the western bank of the Demerara river will be used to create shore base facilities and the Wales Development Authority, which will accommodate the natural gas-to-shore project and the new power plant for energy generation.

With the creation of the new four-lane highway from Schoonord to Parika, the President also noted that additional industrial development, agro-processing and manufacturing can be expected in this region in the coming years.

These developments, he said, will attract investors and result in the stimulation of growth in the regional economy, generating jobs for people and allowing them to generate wealth.

“There is a nexus between the developmental agenda and the plans for the government, and investors and where they see plans for the future,” the President posited.

Meanwhile, on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), the President said that construction of new roads and a highway from Ogle to Timehri will similarly open up lands for development.

It is envisaged that the currently unoccupied land can be transformed into industrial and residential spaces. And, the President alluded to the creation of Guyana’s new city somewhere here.

INCENTIVISING DEVELOPMENT

“To support the development of the new city and what will take place in Region Three, we are going to definitely be tabling two specific legislations that will grant specific investment benefits and incentives for investments in those areas,” the President related.

The new laws will be tabled shortly and the resulting incentive regime, he explained, is expected to formalise investment in Regions Three and Four.

Additionally, along the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) corridor in Region Four and in parts of Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice), the President noted that agricultural activities are expected to intensify. Specifically in the Buxton-Foulis area, he said a high-yield livestock programme would soon be rolled out and this will be part of the creation of a new industrial zone along the East Coast corridor. Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) is seen as the gateway to the hinterland, largely due to the Linden to Lethem access road.

While addressing the development carded for this region, the President highlighted: “We are working tremendously on making Region 10 the frontier for the hinterland (where) all the mechanical electrical engineering services that (are) critical for the mining sector, can be serviced from Region 10.”

Creating this frontier is also a crucial component in realising the goal of making Guyana a transhipment point for Brazil, utilising the same Linden to Lethem road. The government has also been eyeing investors in the bauxite sector in Region 10.

While development is carded for the populated regions, the President highlighted that a massive hinterland expansion programme is expected to advance infrastructural works and the development of agricultural and tourism activities.

And alongside efforts to make the country a transhipment point for Brazil, the President related that the government is also studying how a trading zone can be facilitated in Lethem. This zone would, however, require partnerships with Brazil and Dr. Ali said talks on this possibility are ongoing.

INVESTMENTS IN SUGAR

With the sugar industry as an enduring part of economic activities in Guyana, the President said that efforts are being made to improve the sugar estates’ capacities to package sugar, since packaged sugar carries a higher market price.

He also noted that efforts are being made to modernise the Albion estate in Region Six and the Blairmont Estate in Region Five, and diversify production at the Skeldon Estate in Region Six.

“The plans for sugar (are) on stream, we are going to continue to invest to make this industry viable,” the President said.

Added to the development of the estates in Region Five and Six, the President posited that there is also massive investor interest in this area of Guyana. This interest is being stimulated by current discussions ongoing on the Corentyne River Bridge, for Region Six and the oil exploration activities occurring offshore in this area.

Each investment, the President posited, will lead to the creation of jobs and employment opportunities which will, in turn, lead to the generation of wealth for Guyanese.