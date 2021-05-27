Heavy rains cause flooding in several regions

–ministers, officials fan out to assess situation

SEVERAL regions of Guyana have been adversely affected by flood waters, as the country continues to grapple with the ongoing rainy season that has already caused significant damage in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo).

On Wednesday, Bartica in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni); Black Bush Polder in Region Six (East Berbice- Corentyne); Mahaicony Creek in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) and several areas across Region Three (Essequibo Islands- West Demerara) were listed among the areas severely affected by flooding.

Addressing residents of Bartica through his Facebook page on Wednesday, Mayor of Bartica, Gifford Marshall said: “Hours long heavy rainfall has resulted in extensive flooding in low-lying and other areas. We regret to report that we are expecting the highest tide in a few hours.”

Later in the day, he noted that flood waters had receded but encouraged residents to take all necessary measures to secure property in anticipation of the spring tides.

In Region Three, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand; Regional Chairman, Inshan Ayube; Regional Health Officer (RHO), Dr. Erica Forte and other officials, visited the affected areas to conduct an assessment.

On Wednesday night, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar said that the government has deployed 10 excavators to clear trenches, culverts and the main drainage arteries so that there could be effective drainage in flooded areas across Region Three.

“Much more were deployed across the country to respond to flooding in communities,” he said via a post on his Facebook page.

And, in Region Five, Member of Parliament, Faizal Jaffarally, and other stakeholders, visited Mahaicony Creek to assess the situation as a result of flash floods.

“Reports are still coming in of other areas which are inundated. Presently, several other areas are being assessed by regional officials in an effort to bring relief to residents who are affected,” the region’s information department said in a post on its Facebook page.

HEAVY RAINS TO CONTINUE

According to an advisory from the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), continuous rainfall, measuring up to four and a half inches in some areas, can be expected all across Guyana until Sunday. Additionally, the commission reported that above normal high tides are likely and that these may result in the overtopping of rivers and sea defences.

“Heavy winds, lightning and possible flooding are expected and residents should try to safeguard life and property,” the CDC said too.

Already, Region Nine has been severely impacted by flooding. According to reports, few residents in Lethem were forced to evacuate after their homes were inundated. In other areas of the region, crops had been destroyed.

Regional Chairman of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Nine, Brian Allicock explained that the flooding is caused by torrential rainfall and increasing water in the Rio Negro and Rio Brancho rivers in Brazil.