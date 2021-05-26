Stolen car found abandoned on Upper Corentyne dam

THE Toyota IST motorcar that was, on Monday, reported stolen from a Friendship, East Berbice-Corentyne yard, was recovered hours later at Little Africa, Corriverton.

According to reports, the car bearing registration number PRR 9094, with the words “Chocolate City” written in front, was found abandoned on a dam in the Upper-Corentyne community around 19: 45 hours. Its owner, Avinash Ramlakhan, expressed gratitude to the public for the response and to those who shared information regarding where the vehicle was spotted. He stressed that without that help, he would not have known where to start looking and may have never found the vehicle.

He said based on surveillance information provided, they were certain that the vehicle was in the Corriverton area. A major search was launched by family members throughout the day and based on the information provided, they were able to locate the vehicle.

“We received a call that the vehicle was seen at a gas station during the day with the occupant purchasing gas. Other persons who tracked it called us indicating it was going through a street, so those who were searching went based on that information”.

He noted that some documents belonging to them were found on the Number 59 Village Public Road, and residents who found it made contact with the family. Additionally, all other documents and driver’s licence were found in the car when it was recovered.

The police were informed and ranks who arrived at the scene took the vehicle to the Springlands Police Station. It was later handed over to the owner.

On Monday morning, at around 05:30 hours, Ramlakhan and his wife, Shelly Singh-Ramlakhan, were shocked to find their vehicle missing and a strange white Toyota 212 Carina parked in front of their yard. The white car bearing registration number HB 8907 was reportedly stolen between 21:00 hours on May 22 and 06:00 hours on May 23 from Mount Sinai in New Amsterdam. Scattered on the front passenger seat of that vehicle were important documents, including a driver’s licence which belonged to the owner, M. Sugrim. Another driver’s licence was in the back seat of the car along with a bag containing several lights that were taken from a trampoline in the Ramlakhans’ yard.