Two dead, one critical following Timehri accident

TWO friends are now dead and one is hospitalised in a critical condition following a horrific car accident on the Timehri Public Road, East Bank Demerara, on Saturday evening.

Dead are 24-year-old Pastal Dainty of Unity Place, Festival City, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, and 32-year-old Delon Whitehead of William Street, Kitty, Georgetown. Their injured friend has been identified as 25-year-old Michael Kendall of Block X Great Diamond, East Bank Demerara.

According to a police report, around 20:30hrs on Saturday, Dainty was in the driver’s seat of the blue new model Toyota Premio bearing registration number PXX5129, and was proceeding north along the western side of the Timehri Public Road.

It is alleged that the driver was proceeding at a fast rate of speed when he lost control of the car and ran off the road in a north westerly-direction before colliding with two electrical lamp posts situated on the western side of the road. The vehicle then toppled several times and ended up on a concrete fence situated on the western parapet.

As a result of the collision, extensive damage was done to the car, fence and lamp posts, while the driver and occupants received injuries about their bodies, the police said.

The occupants of the vehicle were picked up in an unconscious condition by the police and public-spirited citizens and escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation. Dainty and Whitehead were pronounced dead on arrival, while Kendall was admitted a patient in the Intensive Care Unit.

A police investigation into the accident is in progress.