TT: 16 held overnight for breaking curfew

Sixteen people have been arrested for breaking the curfew on the fifth night of the State of Emergency (SoE), a police media release reported on Friday.

The release confirmed they were held between Thursday night and Friday morning.

The arrests were the second smallest number of people held for violating the curfew since the SoE was declared.

On the fourth night of the curfew 18 people were held, and 50 were held on the third night.

Newsday spoke to ACP Wendell Williams, who said as enforcement of the curfew regulations continued, he felt the public was becoming aware how effectively the police managed their patrols, and believed potential curfew-breakers would second-guess their activities.

“After it was made public that people have been charged for breaking the curfew, the drop in figures is indicative of that, I believe. It is acting as a deterrent as the enforcement continues.”

A total of 90 people have been arrested under the SoE regulations.

The release also reported that over the last 24 hours 117 people were ticketed for not wearing face masks. No one was held for breaching the public health regulations within the same period. (Trinidad and Tobago Newsday)