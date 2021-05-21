Foreign aircraft with suspected cocaine crash-lands at Orealla

–two persons, plane in custody of local authorities

A FOREIGN aircraft containing a large quantity of suspected cocaine and two occupants, one of whom is the pilot, crash- landed at Orealla, in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), on Thursday afternoon. The Guyana Chronicle was reliably informed that the plane made an emergency landing at an area in the East Berbice community called Loam Pit after running out of fuel.

According to the police, officers, at around 16:00 hours on Thursday, discovered a green-and-white aircraft bearing registration number PT-SRR; they have since detained the pilot of the aircraft and another man, reportedly the only other occupant of the plane. Both suspects are said to be Brazillian nationals.

A number of wrapped packages, suspected to be cocaine, were also discovered in the body of the aircraft.

According to a reliable source who resides in Orealla, the plane landed at around 14:00 hours on the road that is being built to link Orealla and Kwakwani, after apparently mistaking it for an airstrip.

The Guyana Chronicle understands that after residents realised what had occurred, they went out to

the plane and advised the occupants to remain there until they could get them help.

However, the men did not pay heed, and reportedly left the aircraft to go into the village in search of accommodation.

In their attempt to throw villagers off the scent, the suspects allegedly told them that they are tourists, and are here to see parts of Guyana.

“I had a peek inside the plane, and behind the seats were several small packages, and some bagged white ones,” a resident told this publication. “It was quite a lot,” he said.

A team from the Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) and other arms of the Joint Services reportedly travelled to the scene and commenced investigations.