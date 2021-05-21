$177.3M magistrate’s court commissioned at Bartica

ATTORNEY-General, Anil Nandlall, and members of the Judiciary, on Thursday, commissioned the $177.3M “state-of-the-art” Bartica Magistrate’s Court, which will aid in providing easier access to justice for citizens in interior and hinterland communities.

Located at Mongrippa Hill, citizens will be able to use this court for criminal and civil matters at the magistral level which will be presided over by resident Magistrate Crystal Lambert.

Since 1960s, the court sat in the upper flat of the Bartica Police Station three times a month.

The court was expected to be completed by November 2019 but with the pandemic, there were a few hiccups along the way and construction was competed by A&E Consultant Inc.

In attendance at the event were acting Chancellor of the Judiciary, Yonette Cummings-Edwards; Chief Justice, Roxane George-Wiltshire; Attorney-General, Nandlall, as well as senior judges and magistrates.

The Chancellor, in her address, described the L-shaped complex as the “fountain of justice” since it overlooks the riverine community. She explained that the court it is equipped with recording technology for the taking of evidence, a library, a lock-up, living quarters for a magistrate, magistrate’s chambers, lawyers’ rooms, court registry, offices, domestic violence office, living quarters for staffers, and other amenities to help fight against the coronaviruses.

The court is staffed with residents from the community and in the long run will aid in the economic development of Bartica, she said.

Attorney-General and Legal Affairs Minister, Anil Nandlall, SC, in his address, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to partnering with the Judiciary to ensure access to justice throughout Guyana.

The minster noted that every citizen is entitled to the protection under the law and can benefit from this protection only if the services of the country’s legal system are accessible.

He stressed that in every society where there are economic development, social progress and prosperity, it is key to have a justice system that is efficient, impartial and enjoy public confidence.

The Attorney-General said in keeping with government’s commitment to improve access to justice, new courts will soon be built in Region One and soon Vigilance, East Coast Demerara.

The government, the Attorney-General said is committed to working with the Judiciary to ensure citizens of Guyana benefit from a quality justice system.

He highlighted that the “container court” initiative at the Mazaruni Prison is near completion and when completed will increase access to fair court hearings, within a reasonable time for prisoners during the pandemic. Currently, there are 14 “container courts” at the Lusignan Prison.

With the container courts in place, prisoners will not have to physically attend court since the matter can be dealt with virtually via an online platform.

“Just imagine the security and other costs that the State is saving by not being forced to transport these prisoners by air, road or river to court every time the case is called,” he said.

Also speaking at the commissioning was Mayor of Bartica, Gifford Marshall. He noted that the opening of the court comes at a time when Bartica is celebrating its fifth anniversary as a town. The court, he said, will greatly enhance Bartica’s landscape and add value to the community.

Guyana has over 50 functional magistrate courts – including the Bail Court, Drug Treatment and Rehabilitation Court, Juvenile Court and the Sexual Offences Court.