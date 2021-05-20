Four persons die of COVID-19

–push death toll for May to 50

FOUR more persons, who tested positive for COVID-19 and were admitted to medical facilities to be treated, have succumbed to the deadly virus, the Ministry of Health has said.

The latest fatalities are four men, a 54-year-old from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), a 73-year-old and a 50-year-old, both from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), and a 37-year-old from Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice). They all succumbed to the virus between May 16 and 18.

Their passing pushed the overall number of deaths to 449, and the death toll for May 2021 to 50. The current number of deaths is reflected in the dashboard for May 19, 2021.

Additionally, the Ministry of Health has recorded 153 new cases of COVID-19 from 956 tests carried out for May 17, 2021.

Of that number, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) recorded three; Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), 36; Region Four, 55; Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice), seven; Region Six, 10; Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), 16; Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), eight, and Region 10, 18.

The newly infected persons were 73 males and 80 females. Presently, 16 persons are occupying the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), while 106 are institutionally isolated, 1,777 are isolated at home, and six are institutionally quarantined.

Of Guyana’s 15,607 confirmed cases since the detection of COVID-19 here, 1,905 are currently active, while 107 of Guyana’s 13,359 recoveries were recorded within the past 24 hours.

All Guyanese are urged to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 emergency measures, which emphasise the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving home, the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others, and the need for good hand hygiene to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Minister of Health has also urged persons 18 years and older to take the COVID-19 vaccine, to immunise themselves against the deadly virus.

If anyone you know is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or needs any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 immediately or visit the Ministry of Health at www.health.gov.gy.