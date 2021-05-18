Man dies after motorcycles collide

A COLLISION between two motorcyclists along Mandela Avenue, Georgetown, has left one dead and another injured.

Reports indicate that the accident occurred around 17:00hrs on Sunday. Dead is Calvin Peters, 20, of East Ruimveldt Squatting Area. The injured motorcyclist who is hospitalised was identified as Shemar Pratt.

Enquiries disclosed that the motorcycle which was being driven by Peters was proceeding south along the eastern side of Nelson Mandela Avenue.

While in the vicinity of the Multilateral Secondary School, he stopped his motorcycle in the centre of the said drive lane, in the path of another motorcyclist driven by Shemar Pratt which was proceeding in the said direction.

Pratt subsequently collided with the rear right side portion of the stationary motorcycle. As a result of the collision, both riders fell to the road surface where they received injuries about their bodies.

They were then picked up in a semi-conscious state by public-spirited citizens and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where Calvin Peters was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and was pronounced dead on arrival.

Shemar Pratt was also seen and examined by a doctor on duty and treated for head injuries and lacerations about the body. His condition is deemed stable.

Police said that the accident area was checked for the motorcycles, but none was seen as an investigation continues.