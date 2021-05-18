News Archives
Linden duo wanted by police
wanted

THE Guyana Police Force, on Monday, issued a wanted bulletin for the arrest of Kevin Adams in connection with the death of Samuel De Souza.
Adams’s last known address is Lot 51 Victoria Alley Street, Wismar, Linden.

A wanted bulletin was also issued for another Linden resident known as Nicolai Cameron.
The 29-year-old is wanted by the police for questioning in relation to rape.

His last known address is Lot 28 Blue Berry Hill, Wismar, Linden.
Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the duo is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 442-0759, 225-3650, 226-1928, 911 or the nearest police station.

