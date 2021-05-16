Health Ministry says woman did not die due to COVID vaccine

The Ministry of Health has rejected the claim published on social media that a 40-year-old female resident of Region Six (East Berbice- Corentyne) died after receiving her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The Ministry categorically rejects as mischievous and unsubstantiated claims on social media that a Resident of Region Six died on May 13 after taking the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,” a statement from the Health Ministry highlighted.

It further stated: “According to our records, the 40-year-old woman was administered her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on April 17 at the Skeldon Hospital and was due to return for her second on May 19, 2021.”

This newspaper understands that while the woman did die on May 13, she death was not related to her receiving the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In fact, the Ministry stated: “The Ministry wishes to clarify that there is no evidence that her death is linked to the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Earlier in May, the Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony said that since Guyana rolled out its COVID-19 vaccination campaign, there has been no reported case of anyone dying after being fully vaccinated. He also noted that the Health Ministry has been closely monitoring persons who have received their first and second doses for drastic changes in their health.