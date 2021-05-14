News Archives
Police investigating alleged forgery of GRA cheques
GRA’s headquarters at Camp Street
THE Guyana Police Force (GPF) has launched an investigation into allegations of forgery of cheques in the name of the Guyana Revenue Authority.
The Guyana Chronicle understands that cheques written out for millions of dollars were allegedly cashed at a local commercial bank.
According to reports, officials of GRA believe that this attempt can only be considered as collusion or gross negligence between employees of the bank and the alleged fraudsters. It was reported that it is customary for cheques that are issued by GRA to be stamped, “not negotiable.”
When contacted on this issue, Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum confirmed that the GPF is investigating the situation and persons are in police custody.
It is unclear at this time how many persons are in police custody, but the crime chief said investigations are ongoing.

Staff Reporter

