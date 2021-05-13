Minister Anthony hails nurses for leading COVID-19 fight

-says their hard work and sacrifices are appreciated

HEALTH Minister, Dr. Frank Anthony, on Wednesday, acknowledged the strain nurses face in the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).The minister, in his message in observance of International Nurses’ Day 2021, stated that it is critical that nurses are celebrated and appreciated, especially during the current events, as they are working hard to combat the deadly virus. “In Guyana, nurses have joined with their colleagues worldwide to reflect on the challenges and accomplishments over the past year. Indeed, this pandemic year has been one of the most challenging year for nurses,” he said. He noted that despite the challenges that were brought on by the pandemic, nurses have been working beyond the call of duty to ensure that those who have fallen ill with the virus receive the best care. “Many nurses on the frontline have gone beyond the call of duty to care for patients and comfort the family of patients in the hospitals. In addition, their actions over the past year have provided much-needed relief to many patients,” Minister Anthony said.

He added: “The Government of Guyana, through the Ministry of Health, will like to acknowledge the role that nurses play in caring for patients, especially during this pandemic, and to thank them for all their hard work and sacrifices, as we work together to bring an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.” Minister Anthony further highlighted that to safeguard the country’s nurses, the government has ensured that all healthcare workers have access to vaccines and sufficient personal protective equipment. “To protect our hardworking nurses, the government has ensured that adequate personal protection equipment is always available to protect our nurses from this disease. The government has also made available safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines to all healthcare workers, including nurses. The minister urged those nurses who have not yet taken the vaccine to do so as early as possible.

“We are optimistic that on this nursing day that those nurses who have not yet taken their vaccines will make a special effort to be vaccinated so that they can reduce the risk of COVID -19 infection, reduce the chance of hospitalisation and the possibility of dying from COVID-19. Let us continue to encourage our colleagues, friends and family members to get vaccinated,” he said. In closing, the minister added: “On International Nurses’ Day, we salute our nurses for their years of service to Guyana’s health sector, I say a big ‘thank you’. As you help us navigate this pandemic, we look forward to brighter days when our country will achieve herd immunity and we can return to a state of normalcy. Indeed, with your collective voice and leadership, the future of health care can be COVID-19 free.”

Every year on May 12, nurses worldwide observe the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, who is credited with professionalising and modernising nursing. This year, Guyana and the rest of the world observed International Nurses’ Day 2021 under the theme, “Nurses a Voice to Lead, a Vision for Future Health Care”. Florence Nightingale was a British nurse, social reformer and statistician, best known as the founder of modern nursing. She established St. Thomas’ Hospital and the Nightingale Training School for Nurses in 1860. Her efforts to reform healthcare have dramatically influenced the quality of care in the 19th and 20th centuries. Each year, the International Council of Nurses (ICN) commemorates this day with the production and distribution of promotional and educational materials. These materials are intended to emphasise the dedicated and innovative work performed by nurses worldwide, which is vital not only for improving patient’s health, but also for the advancement of healthcare on national and international levels.