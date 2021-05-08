New master’s programmes being offered at ‘Nations’

SCHOOL of the Nations is offering two new masters programmes in education, in collaboration with the University of Bedfordshire in the United Kingdom (UK).

According to a release, the University of Bedfordshire has been offering top quality education for more than 100 years with current enrolment standing at 20,000 students from over 120 countries. Persons passionate about education can now pursue a Master in Education (General) or a Master in Education (Special Education Needs). ‘Nations’ has been offering courses in education to hundreds of teachers and trainers for the past 15 years throughout Guyana. In October 2018, ‘Nations’ began offering a Master in Education (Leadership) from the University of Bedfordshire. Many teachers and administrators in Guyana have successfully completed their studies, and are eager to apply the knowledge acquired in order to further improve the quality of education in Guyana.

The MA Education (General) provides further knowledge and understanding in areas of working with children and adults in a wide variety of educational contexts. It will provide insights on how education systems work internationally, as well as looking at philosophical, sociological, historical and practical influences on education and policy. The MA in education comprises courses, namely Educational & International Development, Research Methods, Citizenship and Welfare in the 21st Century, Meeting Diverse Needs and a Dissertation. The MA Education in Special Education aims to support students in further developing their understanding of Special Education Needs, so that they can contribute towards the inclusion of students within educational settings. The course is open to educators currently working in educational settings, and to students who wish to develop their expertise in this field. The MA Education in Special Education comprises courses on Research Methods,

Meeting Diverse Needs, Development of Learning Support Coordination in Schools and a Dissertation.

Both courses comprise 15 months of classes, and seven months to submit the dissertation. Assessments are based on real-life and practical school scenarios, and include a range of assessments, based on written reports, project plans, and seminar papers.

“Entry requirements include a recognised degree or teacher training certification, and three years’ relevant experience. The University of Bedfordshire will also consider persons with other relevant experience and qualifications. For more information, the release said, please contact Nations @ 225 4211, 227 4623 or email; info@nations.gy