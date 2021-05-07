News Archives
20 Qualities of a good mom
Mom

1. Always offering your love. Lots of hugs and kisses.
2. Trying to see things from your kid’s point of view. Asking their opinion whenever it’s possible or appropriate.
3. Patience. And then more patience on top of that.
4. Setting boundaries, lest you end up with little monsters who walk all over you.
5. Giving unconditional love.
6. Having one-on-one time with each kid. If you have one child, making sure you have ‘solo’ time with that child, too.
7. Learning that discipline is a good thing; gentle, non-violent discipline. When you say ‘no’, mean it. That way, you’re not raising brats.
8. When you bring a new life into the world, they should be your top priority, and know it. It’s a great way to raise up a strong, self-assured, confident person.
9. Be their parent; not their friend, for the first 18 years or so. Then you’ll be their best friend for the rest of your lives, when they hit about 20 and suddenly get what you did for them. It’s pretty awesome!
10. Be willing to get peed, pooped, and vomited upon.
11. Having a sense of humour.
12. Balance.
13. Making sure you always do the best you can; admit when you’re not. Learn to do better, and follow through.
14. Being able to survive harsh conditions; all kinds of harsh conditions.
15. Relaxing a little.
16. Not freaking out about doing things perfectly, or according to what everyone else says.
17. Getting some time away, so you can come back an even better parent.
18. Thinking first before you yell or hit, or learn to live with regret.
19. Baby-proofing really well so you don’t have to say ‘No’ all the time when they get into things they shouldn’t.
20. Always letting your children know when they do a good job.
(cafemom.com)

Staff Reporter

