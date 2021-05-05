UG launches new Master Degree programmes in Communication studies

THE University of Guyana (UG)’s Centre for Communication Studies on Monday launched its new Master Degree programmes.

The suite, which encompasses three areas of specialisation: Strategic Communication, Social Change Communication, and Visual Communication Studies, is a part of ten new programmes being offered by the university for this academic year.

This was done in response to the growing need for quality, affordable, and pertinent postgraduate programmes in Guyana and the Caribbean.

According to a release from the educational institution, the curriculum development for the Master’s in Communication Studies programme commenced in 2017, with the establishment of a task force from UG’s Office of Philanthropy, Alumni and Civic Engagement (PACE), headed by Nelsonia Persaud Budhram and Denise Hopkinson.

Now, having been approved in April 2021, applications for the upcoming 2021/2022 academic year will be opened on Monday, May 10, 2021. Anyone with a good first degree, who is working in, or desirous of working in a communication-based field, and is, or aspires to be part of management-related functions is considered an ideal candidate. The programme will be delivered in a blended fashion, and will take two years to complete. The cost of the programme is roughly US$14,500 or US$7,200 per year. Individuals interested in specialising in the first programme, entitled Social Change Communication, can look forward to mastering various communication skills associated with the design, implementation and evaluation of various projects, with the aim of creating positive social change within Guyana, the Caribbean region, and the world. Specialised classes in the programme include: Communication and Social Change; Community Media and Public Sphere; Conflict, Peace, and Human Rights, and Public Policy. Career opportunities created after this programme include: Social Change Communication Consultant, Policy Analyst, Project Manager, and Advocacy Officer, among others.

By enrolling in the second programme, strategic communication majors will grasp various aspects of commercial-related communication for the purpose of being able to efficiently represent their organisations. Specialised classes in this major include: Leadership Communication; Strategic Communication: Marketing, Public Relations and Corporate Social Responsibility; Crisis Communication and Issues Management; Public Policy and Communicating Narratives – Beyond PowerPoint.

Career opportunities include: Research Analyst, Public Relations Consultant, Marketing Consultant, Corporate Communication Consultant, among others.

Lastly, visual communications majors will be equipped to master techniques associated with pre-productions, production, and post-production, with a strong focus on visual elements utilising a variety of media with the broad aim of effectively communicating stories through visual productions.

Persons will be able to design, create, and package multimedia content of the highest quality for public consumption. Specialised classes in this major include: Introduction to Visual Communication, Animation Basics, Character Design and Animation, Art of Photography, Cinematography and Sound and Light Design.

Career opportunities include: Character Animator, Motion Graphic Designer, Cinematographer, Fine Art Photographer, Sound Engineer, Video & Audio Editor, Multimedia Producer, and others.